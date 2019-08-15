AUBURN | Senior Javaris Davis and junior Noah Igbinoghene should line up as Auburn’s starting cornerbacks in the opener against Oregon Aug. 31.

But secondary coach Marcus Woodson has a third corner that he’s just as comfortable putting out there with the first-team defense.



“We as a staff, we consider Roger McCreary a starter,” Woodson said. “He’s a guy that wouldn’t be a drop-off at all if he had to go into a game and become a starter.”



McCreary played in eight games as a true freshman last fall. He could have played in just four and still redshirt, but Woodson considered those extra games, which included Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama and Purdue, vital to McCreary’s development.



“He’s another guy that we put in the fire last year as a true freshman and we’re reaping the benefits this year because of that,” Woodson said. “Just his competitive nature, he’s a guy that can run well, he’s fluid, got good change of direction and he’s really strong.



“Roger, pound for pound, could arguably be the strongest guy on the team. Just his skill set, his competitive nature. He’s even-keeled so the stage isn’t too big for him. So the future is really bright for Roger McCreary.”



Woodson added that McCreary has earned the trust of his coaches and teammates. And one of those teammates that really believes in him is Davis.



“He’s been coming up big. He’s been working his technique, working hard. He’s going to play a lot this year and I think he’s going to do very well,” Davis said.

