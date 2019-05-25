Rod Bramblett, the Tigers' primary play-by-play voice for the past 16 seasons, has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Auburn Saturday evening.

His wife, Paula, later died at East Alabama Medical Center. Two sources tell AuburnSports.com that Rod Bramblett was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and remains there with life-threatening injuries.

"We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers," Auburn said in a statement.

The accident occurred at the corner of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue.