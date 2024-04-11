AUBURN | If Sam Jackson has a question about the offense or a particular route, he knows he can count on Robert Lewis to have the right answer. Both Jackson and Lewis transferred to Auburn in the offseason, but Lewis just has that veteran mentality that comes with 32 games of college experience. “The guy that's stood out the most is Rob Lewis,” said Jackson, who is converting to receiver after playing quarterback at California. “I think he's our most polished receiver. He's a senior, fourth or fifth year, and he just has a lot of knowledge about the game. His passion shows with how much of a leader he is -- to us, and even to the coaches.

Lewis was a standout all spring for Auburn including the A-Day game. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“If you ask the coaches about Rob, they'll tell you about Rob, too. I can ask Rob anything, and he'll have an answer for me as quick as Coach (Marcus) Davis would.” Hugh Freeze, who along with Davis, AU’s receiver coach, has worked hard to rebuild the Tigers’ receiving corps in the offseason, has seen the same from Lewis this spring. “Maturity … veteran maturity, and has played a lot of snaps,” said Freeze after the A-Day game. “Really good route-runner. I think his hands are really good also, so it was good to see him have some nice catches today. He's done that all spring. He's going to be a valuable, valuable part to that room, for sure.” Lewis led AU with five receptions for 73 yards in the spring game including a 40-yard catch from Payton Thorne in the third quarter. When it comes to becoming one of the leaders of the wide receiver group, Lewis has taken a slow and steady approach.