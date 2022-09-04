AUBURN | T.J. Finley’s reign as Auburn’s starting quarterback in 2022 could be a short one. After throwing his second interception to open the second half of Saturday night’s 42-16 win over Mercer, Finley was replaced by Robby Ashford, who promptly threw a 56-yard pass to Ja’Varrius Johnson to set up a touchdown. Ashford remained at quarterback for the remainder of the game.

Ashford showed his dual-threat ability against Mercer. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“Well, I think we’ve got to watch the film first,” said coach Bryan Harsin of the possibility of Ashford starting next Saturday against San Jose State. “And again, look, T.J.’s our starter. He came into the game as our starter and Robby got a chance to play and did well. T.J. had a couple of turnovers. Not ideal. Not exactly what you’d want. But we’re not making any decisions right now. “We’re going to go back and really look at what was it that caused the turnovers? How did guys really play? Because there’s a lot of other things too. Just stuff that you guys don’t see. It’s not just throwing the ball. It’s how he’s operating as well. There’s plenty to learn.” Ashford rotated into the game from the start, subbing for Finley on AU’s fourth offensive play and rushing for eight yards. He was used solely as a running back in the first half before getting an opportunity to throw the ball in the second. He finished 4 of 7 for 100 yards, and rushed for 68 yards on six carries including a 49-yard scamper in the first quarter that set up AU’s second touchdown. “I feel like I played all right,” said Ashford. “I had a lot of first-game jitters, kinda rookie mistakes just with the inexperience. Just get in the film room and learn off of it. That’s all I can do. Just learn and grow each and every day.”