The future is now. Auburn's season may be over, but some of its commits are still playing football. Not just any regular-season football. We're talking championship-aspiration football. These future Tigers want to go out on top, with a state title. There are six commits who still have a shot at garnering the glory. Two of which play their final game of high school football this week, regardless of the outcome, with state titles on the line. Let's run through who's left.

Keyone Jenkins, Auburn's latest commit in the 2023 class, is one win away from reaching the state title game. (Rivals.com)

Keyone Jenkins, 2023 QB (Miami Central) Miami Central is one win away from the FHSAA 2M State Championship game, looking to complete a perfect season. Jenkins has been at the helm of the offense and is putting together an impressive senior campaign. He's completed over 63% of his passes for 1,758 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The Rockets have won three state titles in a row, with a fourth one in site if they can get past Lakewood in the semi-finals. Game Info: Friday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. CT from Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn) Auburn High is back in the state title game after making the game two years ago in 2019. This is Joiner's second appearance in the state title game, as he won a title his freshman year with Oxford. Meanwhile, Thompson is a reigning empire, with three straight titles and hungry for a fourth. Thompson's defense has several top recruits, including Clemson commit Peter Woods, Alabama commit Tony Mitchell, 2024 prospect Kaleb Harris and 2025 prospect Anquon Fegans. The Tigers are riding a five-game win streak into the game, with hopes to bring home their first state championship. Game Info: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m. CT from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DT (Frederick Douglass) The end is near for Harkless and Frederick Douglass High. Saturday is the Kentucky Class 5A State Championship Game between the Broncos and Bowling Green High. It's familiar territory for Frederick Douglass; it's made the state title game now three times in the last four seasons. Unfortunately for the Broncos, they've fallen short the previous two appearances. Will the third time be the charm? Harkless sure hopes so. Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 3 from Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes) Langston Hughes is one win away from the Georgia Class 6A State Championship game. The Panthers came close last season, but ultimately lost to Buford High 21-20 in the championship. The Panthers have not lost since, going unbeaten this season and are two wins away from finishing the job. They'll face Rome in the semi-finals this week. Game Info: Friday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. CT from Langston Hughes Stadium in Atlanta.

Wilky Denaud, 2023 DE (John Carroll) Trinity Catholic ended John Carroll's championship hopes two seasons ago in the semi-finals. Denaud is hoping that history doesn't repeat itself again this week. With a win, John Carroll will advance to the Florida Class 1S State Championship game. Game Info: Friday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. CT from Trinity Catholic Stadium in Ocala, Fla.