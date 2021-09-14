Road prep begins

“We know we have to handle our business this week as far as just getting ourselves prepared and ready to have a great Tuesday practice,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “And then as the week goes on, have ourselves ready to travel. Make sure we’re ready to handle whatever comes with our travel plans.”

No. 22 Auburn will being its preparations for Saturday night’s game at No. 10 Penn State in earnest with Tuesday afternoon’s practice.

AUBURN | The stereo will be blaring. The coaches will be yelling — well, that’s usually the case. The intensity will be turned up a couple of notches.

After two comfortable wins at home, out-scoring Akron and Alabama State by a combined 122-10, the Tigers hit the road for the first time this season making their first-ever trip to Beaver Stadium.

The atmosphere should be electric with ESPN’s Gameday broadcasting from Happy Valley that morning and the annual White Out game scheduled for that night.

“To me, it's more really about the mind-set that you take into the week and what you have as you look forward to playing on the road somewhere else,” Harsin said. “That's not going to be an excuse for us. We're not going to let that be, we're not going to make any excuses throughout the week.

“We'll have all the opportunities to prepare ourselves properly, and if we do that right it's just a matter of playing and getting out there and enjoying the environment, enjoying the opportunity of being in somebody's house and going out there and executing what we need to do.”

In seven seasons at Boise State, Harsin beat five Power 5 teams away from home in Arizona, Virginia, Oregon State, Oregon and Florida State. In the previous eight season under Gus Malzahn, Auburn was 7-20 vs. ranked teams on the road.

Harsin firmly believes this week’s preparation will determine if he can lead Auburn to a win in the first of what should be several road game against ranked opponents this season.

“By the end of it (the noise) should just be another factor that comes with playing on the road and being prepared for that when we get out there and play them Saturday,” said Harsin. “If we do that right, that shouldn't be too much of a factor for us, although the energy of playing on the road, I think, just like playing at home, we've talked about it, we can't simulate what happens at home. And there's an energy and an excitement.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.