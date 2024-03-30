"Just the communication, they just kept reaching out, seeing if I was gonna come by," Smith said. "I have high interest in Auburn, so just coming by, seeing what they were talking about practice-wise."

The constant contact is what drives Smith's interest in the Tigers and led to a spring visit Saturday. It was his first visit since January to the Plains and he'll be back in a few months for an official visit.

This visit was different from his previous trip to the Plains. When Smith last visited in January, it was true offseason. Saturday, spring ball was in full swing and the Tigers were out scrimmaging.

"I loved it," Smith said. "The way those guys coach, very high intensity but gracefully as well. Just seeing those guys. It was back and forth with defense and offense, just going back-to-back. I just love the way they compete."

While watching the scrimmage, freshman Cam Coleman was someone that caught his eye.

"The way he was catching balls, making plays, definitely a guy I could look up to," Smith said. "I could see myself being in the position he is."

Seeing a freshman like Coleman taking the reps that he does is encouraging for Smith.

"It’s very appealing," he said. "You always wanna play right off the bat. Sometimes it may not work like that but seeing him being first string, making plays against any string of guys, that’s a very good guy to look at for sure."