Auburn hosted one of the top players in the 2025 class Saturday. Saraland High wide receiver Dillon Alfred logged a couple trips to Auburn during the offseason and added another one over the weekend. It was his first game day experience at Auburn and the Rivals250 player enjoyed his time on the Plains. "It went good, me and my family, we enjoyed ourselves, we enjoyed the game," Alfred said. "I thought the atmosphere was great, I loved the energy from the team and the fans. It was really entertaining, it was fun.

Dillon Alfred visited Auburn for his first game day experience Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

During the visit, Alfred got to catch up briefly with wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis, who's still working to build the relationship with Alfred. "It’s been good," Alfred said. "Me and him have been in contact a little bit. We have a cool relationship, we’re gonna keep building our relationship." Auburn was the second school to offer Alfred back in the spring, as the 6-foot wideout's seen his offer list grow to include a plethora of SEC programs. It's big that the. Tigers showed early faith in him. "It shows me that D-1 coaches, and D-1 colleges in general, believe in you from the start," Alfred said. "It just shows me who really cares and who believes in you that would give me a chance."