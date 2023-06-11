Jalyn Crawford has his final four. This weekend was stop No. 2 on his June tour, where the 6-foot-1 defensive back is taking official visits to his four finalists: Auburn, Florida, LSU and North Carolina. He felt an immediate connection with Auburn's head coach during the trip. "It was real good, I got to talk to all the coaches and just really chill and bond with them," Crawford said. "Talking to Coach (Hugh) Freeze — it was a click right then and there when we were talking. It was a great experience."

Jalyn Crawford took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Auburn's made Crawford, who's ranked as the No. 109 player in the nation, a high priority. He can tell by the effort the coaching staff has put toward recruiting him and the number of guys on staff reaching out. I talk to Zac (Etheridge), Crime (Wesley McGriff), (Hugh) Freeze, Ty (Holder), I really talk to everybody to be honest," Crawford said. Their message to the four-star cornerback? "If I come here, they can develop me as a player on and off the field," Crawford said. "It would be a great experience for me to come down here and be with the family." Outside of the coaching staff, there are others also recruiting Crawford to Auburn. "I already know Terrance Love, Kayin Lee. They just talk to me about the atmosphere, what all goes around and how it really goes down in Auburn," Crawford said. "They just say it’s a great place and you can’t go wrong."