"I came here last year and it's way different compared to this year," Jones said. "Coach (Hugh) Freeze, he brought that staff and brought all of those people who are high energy. I love it."

The 6-foot-3 safety from Warner Robins, Ga., visited for a spring practice, getting a better look at how the program operates. Since the last time he was there, Auburn's a different place.

With a new coaching staff in town, Jones had to make the trip and see how Freeze is working to right the ship.

"It was a whole different culture and a whole different coaching staff," Jones said of the last time he visited. "When they got the whole new staff, it was new to everybody. So you really have to see it for yourself. To see it for myself, I enjoyed it."

Jones not only likes the new coaching staff, but the new football facility that recently opened.

"You can't even explain it, it's one of the biggest facilities in college football," Jones said. "Everything in here is brand new."

He also holds a close relationship with secondary coach Zac Etheridge, who's playing a key part in his recruitment.

"Coach (Zac) Etheridge is my dog," Jones said. "He's been up there to watch me practice, we've been in meetings, we've broken down the coverage. He's really like another uncle to me, Coach Etheridge.