"It was a great game, I felt like Auburn really showed out," Walton said. "Even though it was a smaller FCS school, they had a lot of players, especially Cam Coleman. I think he’s one of the best freshman receivers in the country. I felt like they showed out on all parts."

The offense put 28 points on the board in the first quarter and 24 points in the second quarter in the opener against Alabama A&M Saturday. Recruits like 2026 running back Jonaz Walton took notice, especially of how many players were involved.

This was Walton's third Auburn game, as the Rivals250 RB continues to navigate his recruitment. He's not sure if he'll return this season for a game, but he is sure about one thing.

"I’ll definitely be coming for an official visit next year for sure," Walton said.

Walton was in town in late July for Big Cat Weekend and says that Auburn is a program that he's "definitely" interested in. He doesn't want to give away where exactly the Tigers sit on his list, but the coaching staff is a reason why he's giving them a strong look.

"I would say Coach (Derrick) Nix, even though he replaced Coach (Carnell) Williams, I think he’s a really good coach," Walton said. "I like the atmosphere here and all the coaches in general, Coach (Hugh) Freeze and everybody is great."

Walton is rated as a top-10 running back in the country and the No. 135 overall player in the 2026 class.