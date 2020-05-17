THE SITUATION

After not so suddenly backing off his longtime Virginia Tech pledge earlier this month, Dematrius Davis Jr. has pulled back the curtain on his future plans. Davis, the top uncommitted quarterback out of Texas, committed to Auburn on Sunday, a plan that had been materializing behind the scenes for several months -- even while the Rivals250 prospect was still verbally committed to the Hokies. Davis is the No. 144 overall player in the country. He's the No. 6-ranked dual-threat in the 2021 class and the No. 20-rated prospect in the Lone Star State. He's coming off back-to-back Class 6A Division I state championships at Galena Park (Texas) North Shore High School and is one of the most highly decorated quarterbacks to come out of the state. Chad Morris, who recruited Davis dating back to his stint as Arkansas' head coach, led Auburn's charge for the Houston-area dual-threat. Morris' relationship with Davis dates back to the quarterback's freshman year and has not waned even as he shifted from Arkansas to his new role as the Tigers' offensive coordinator. Morris sold Davis on playing on a bigger stage in the SEC and having an opportunity to learn behind Bo Nix before competing for a starting job. Davis is the eighth addition to Auburn's 2021 recruiting haul, which entered Sunday ranked No. 27 nationally in the Rivals team rankings. Davis is the first quarterback committed to the Tigers in this cycle and the only Texas-based prospect in the group thus far.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"They did a lot. They recruited me hard the last few months. They had two quarterbacks try to commit to them, but they denied them both for me. They were really serious about me. It's the best opportunity for me to win an SEC Championship or a national championship. They have one of the best defenses coming into the season every year. A good offense and a good defense ... things can happen like they did for LSU last year." "He (Chad Morris) did really well with Deshaun Watson. Watson is doing great right now and he's about to sign a new contract making millions. I trust him and I'm real serious about him. He didn't tell me what I wanted to hear; he was serious about everything and he has been since my freshman year. I know Coach Morris will be there for all of my four years there." "What really made me commit -- the opportunity to play in big-time games every week. I'll have the opportunity to get my name out there once I get on the field and do what I do." "The picture of Auburn compared to Virginia Tech ... everything academically was better. Virginia Tech wasn't in the same league as Auburn and I had to be smart. I had to realize I was going to Virginia Tech to play fast. When I committed (to the Hokies), I knew I could play there my first year, but then I thought -- it would be OK to sit behind someone like Bo Nix my freshman year. I know that even if I'm not starting, my time is coming."

RIVALS REACTION