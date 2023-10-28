In August, 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery released his top five schools. His top programs were Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan and Penn State. However, there's a new program that's back in the mix following a game day visit — the Auburn Tigers. Montgomery made the trip from Findlay, Ohio, to the Plains Saturday for an unofficial visit and it was well worth it for the Rivals250 QB. "This was my first time here and it definitely bumped them up on the list," Montgomery said. "They’re 100% in the mix now and I’m just looking forward to keep establishing this relationship and keep growing this relationship."

Ryan Montgomery visited for the Mississippi State game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Auburn scored touchdowns on its first two drives of the game, using the passing game to score, which caught the eye of Montgomery. "I loved how aggressive Payton (Thorne) was out of the gate," Montgomery said. "I loved how aggressive the play calling was and it was just a really great time." The Tigers won the game 27-13, their first conference win under head coach Hugh Freeze, and the SEC environment provided by Jordan Hare Stadium impressed the No. 150 player in the nation. "It was everything I expected and more," Montgomery said. "SEC environment, doesn’t get much better than that. In the SEC, there’s no such thing as a gimme game. You’re gonna play the best competition every week in the SEC. I loved the environment, I loved the atmosphere." Before the game, Montgomery had a chance to meet one-on-one with Freeze, who explained the need for a quarterback in the 2025 class. "He just reiterated that I’m one of their top guys and that they really need a quarterback," Montgomery said. "The 2025 class is crucial for quarterback. I’m one of their top guys, so that was pretty cool."