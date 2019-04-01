Rivals250 OT 'fell in love' with Auburn on visit
AUBURN | Four-star offensive tackle John Young was on his way to Destin, Fla. for Spring Break on Friday when he stopped at Auburn for an overnight visit.
Young, from Louisville, Ky., is glad he did. Destin could wait.
“Auburn was awesome,” Young said. “It blew me away. I really fell in love with the campus and the culture. I loved it. I really loved it.”
Young’s first day in Auburn was spent mostly with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.
“I got down there and got to see all of the practice,” Young said. “I then got to spend a lot of time with Coach Malzahn and Coach Grimes. I watched the Auburn-North Carolina basketball game with them Friday night. It was great.”
The following morning Young attended team meetings before watching Auburn scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. He got to see Grimes in action, as well as Auburn’s offensive line.
“Coach Grimes is awesome,” Young said. “We’ve been talking for a while now. I really like the way he runs his offensive line. They have a lot of good guys who play some good football. I think he’s doing a great job with that offensive line.”
Young left the visit Saturday after the scrimmage, but already plans to return.
“I can’t wait to get back,” he said. “Auburn has moved way up my list now. Hopefully I’ll be back for an official visit during the early period. I’m going to take all of my officials in the early period and then I’ll be committing in early July.”
Rivals ranks Young the No. 1 offensive lineman in Kentucky, No. 3 overall and No. 214 in the Rivals250.
Had an amazing time at Auburn this weekend! #WarEagle 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/yYeIQcsEHD— John Young (@the_johnyoung) March 30, 2019