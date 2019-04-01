AUBURN | Four-star offensive tackle John Young was on his way to Destin, Fla. for Spring Break on Friday when he stopped at Auburn for an overnight visit.

Young, from Louisville, Ky., is glad he did. Destin could wait.

“Auburn was awesome,” Young said. “It blew me away. I really fell in love with the campus and the culture. I loved it. I really loved it.”

Young’s first day in Auburn was spent mostly with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.

“I got down there and got to see all of the practice,” Young said. “I then got to spend a lot of time with Coach Malzahn and Coach Grimes. I watched the Auburn-North Carolina basketball game with them Friday night. It was great.”