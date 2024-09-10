PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Rivals250 OL takes 'amazing' first visit

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Saturday was the first trip to Auburn for Gabriel Osenda.

The Rivals250 offensive lineman out of Chattanooga, Tenn., was in town for the Cal game, alongside his teammate and Auburn running back target Shekai Mills-Knight. Overall, Osenda enjoyed his time on the Plains and it left a good first impression.

"I really liked the environment here, the energy," Osenda said. "It was just amazing, the crowd never gave up on cheering and they just kept supporting."

Gabriel Osenda visited Auburn for the Cal game.
Gabriel Osenda visited Auburn for the Cal game. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Auburn didn't win the game, but the visit was beneficial for Osenda, as it gave him an opportunity to meet with offensive line coach Jake Thornton and head coach Hugh Freeze.

"He’s a good guy, I could tell he’s genuine when I spoke with him," Osenda said of Thornton. "You always like to see that in a coach. Today was really the first day that I’ve communicated that much with him...They were just saying that they’re building something special here and that we’re gonna see that."

Following a top 10 class last year, Freeze and his staff are on pace for a top five class in 2025, with the No. 1 class currently for 2026. Where do the Tigers sit right now for Osenda?

"Right now, we haven’t really communicated that much, but they’re a good school," Osenda said. "I would love to be here someday, maybe, but we’ll see how that all checks out."

Osenda, 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds, hears the most from Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Tennessee. However, Auburn is a place that he's interested in learning more about in the future.

"Probably a junior day so I can see more of what the school has to offer as well," Osenda said.

