“I toured the facilities and spent a little time with the coaches on my first visit, but that was about it,” Simpson said. “I’m excited to go back. I can’t wait to get back on campus again and see what they have to offer.”

That’s why Simpson, a four-star recruit and No. 12 outside linebacker, will return to Auburn for an official visit May 31-June 2.

Mallard Creek (N.C.) linebacker Trenton Simpson visited Auburn in the spring, but wants to see more.

Simpson has remained in contact with Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams. The two have developed a strong bond during the recruiting process, which is a big reason Simpson has Auburn among his favorites.



“We have the best bond,” Simpson said. “He’s awesome. I love his energy. I see how he is able to mold the linebackers and get them to where they need to be, like the linebacker that was drafted this year, (Deshaun) Davis. How he molded (Davis), I loved that.”

Williams isn’t the only reason Simpson is high on Auburn.

“I love the facilities and I love the coaching staff,” Simpson said. “When I was down there, I just really enjoyed myself. It’s really nice there and I feel like if I were to go there, it would be a great family feel for me. I could feel it a little bit on the unofficial visit, so hopefully this official visit will allow me to get that full feeling.”

Simpson lists his top five as Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Miami. He has two other official visits set: Tennessee June 7-9 and Georgia June 14-16.

“I just picked up offers recently from Alabama, Florida and Ohio State,” Simpson said. “But I’m going to stick with my top 5 for now.”

Simpson is on pace to graduate in December and enroll in college in January. He has not set a date for announcing a commitment, but he has a timeframe in mind.

“Definitely before my senior season,” he said.

Rivals ranks Simpson, who is 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds, the No. 8 overall recruit in North Carolina and No. 164 in the Rivals250.