One of the top defensive linemen in the 2021 class has scheduled a visit to Auburn. Jonathan Jefferson, a four-star tackle from Douglas County (Ga.), will return to Auburn in March. Jefferson previously visited Auburn in November for the Georgia game. “I’ll be back March 8,” Jefferson said. “I’m looking forward to it. It will be an unofficial visit.”

Jefferson scheduled the visit after speaking with Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. The two have been heavily recruiting Jefferson. “I talk to Coach Garner and Coach Steele a lot,” Jefferson said. “They are recruiting me hard. I like Coach G. He’s a great coach. I have a great relationship with him.” Jefferson’s relationship with Garner, as well as the coach’s accolades, have Auburn among the favorites. “I like the relationships I have with the Auburn coaches,” Jefferson said. “I also like the defense they run, and with the d-linemen they have coming out, you know they have great d-line coach.”