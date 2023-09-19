"It was actually more than what I thought," Vaughn said. "The atmosphere, I just love it. It tops everything."

Defensive lineman Reginald Vaughn made the trip from his hometown of Madison, Miss., to see the Tigers take down Samford 45-13 in a homecoming victory. Overall, his first trip the Plains topped his expectations.

Vaughn, who is being recruited across the defensive line by Auburn, stayed the whole game and came away impressed with how the Tigers operated as a team.

"The defense just did a spectacular job," Vaughn said. "They caused destruction on the d-line. Stopped the run game, Quarterback didn’t have too much to do in the pocket, so they made him roll out and that’s their job."

Auburn's defensive analyst Vontrell King-Williams has been the main guy Vaughn is talking with on the coaching staff.

"They're telling me it’s just one big family, one organization, one family, one goal," Vaughn said the Tigers' message has been. "Just talking all the time, just wanting me to come here. 'We’d love to have you down here multiple times, just a big family."