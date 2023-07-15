The momentum continues to roll for Auburn. Following the end of June where the Tigers picked up three commitments, they added D'Angelo Barber July 4, Malik Blocton July 8 and now have added another. Four-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford, who's rated as the No. 118 player in the country, announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Florida and LSU. "I chose Auburn because of the environment and the people," Crawford said. "It feels like home there. I know I will have a lot of family support there."

Jalyn Crawford committed to Auburn Saturday. (Rivals.com)