Rivals250 CB picks Tigers
The momentum continues to roll for Auburn.
Following the end of June where the Tigers picked up three commitments, they added D'Angelo Barber July 4, Malik Blocton July 8 and now have added another.
Four-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford, who's rated as the No. 118 player in the country, announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Florida and LSU.
"I chose Auburn because of the environment and the people," Crawford said. "It feels like home there. I know I will have a lot of family support there."
Over the last six months, Auburn's push for Crawford has been consistent and largely unmatched. The Tigers hosted him several times unofficially in the spring and for an official visit in mid-June.
Each time Crawford returned to campus, Auburn rolled out the red carpet. The coaching staff went the extra mile and Crawford felt like it was the right fit for him.
"Auburn is building something special and the way they will utilize me is something I'm looking forward to," Crawford said. "The coaching staff is determined to change the culture and bring in the right guys."
He also took official visits to LSU, Florida and North Carolina, before narrowing things down to Auburn, Florida and LSU. Auburn was thought to be the frontrunner heading into July, before Florida made a late push and Crawford delayed his initial decision date.
In the end, it was Auburn, as the Tigers landed their third commitment in the month of July.
Crawford becomes the 11th member of the Tigers 2024 class and the seventh defensive player to commit.
"I'm excited to be committed to Auburn. I believe in what's going on there. I look forward to playing my role."
He joins quarterback Walker White, running back J'Marion Burnette, tight end Martavious Collins, wide receiver Bryce Cain, defensive end Malik Blocton, linebackers Joseph Phillips and D'Angelo Barber, along with defensive backs A'Mon Lane, Jayden Lewis and Kensley Faustin.