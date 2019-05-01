“It felt really good because Auburn is a school that I really like,” Burnett said. “It has good coaches and a good playing style. It’s definitely a potential place for me.”

“I was in school and just got done with a test when my dad texted me and told me that Auburn offered,” Burnett said. “He said they made it official.”

Prolific Prep shooting guard Nimari Burnett , who is ranked No. 25 in the 2020 Rivals150, received an offer from Auburn and Bruce Pearl.

California isn’t normal recruiting grounds for Auburn, but the Tigers made an exception on Tuesday.

The offer wasn’t a complete surprise to Burnett. Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan and Pearl have been recruiting the four-star recruit for months.



“They saw me several times in school tournaments and most recently in Atlanta,” Burnett said. “I talk to Coach Wes all the time. He’s a really good person and coach. We talk a lot and have a good relationship. Coach Pearl is a great coach, too, and has a good system for his players to play freely in and help you be successful at the next level. I definitely love his style.They have been supporting me and are interested.”

The interest is mutual.

“I have huge interest in Auburn,” Burnett said. “The Final Four run they had, I feel like they should have won it all. It was a crazy call that changed that.”

Burnett hasn’t visited Auburn, but hopes to soon.

“I definitely want to visit,” he said. “I’d love to get up there and see it.”

In addition to Auburn, Burnett has offers from many schools, including USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Arizona State, Arizona, Cal, Illinois, Indiana, Stanford, LSU and Louisville, among others. He doesn’t list any favorites.

“I don’t have a group that is standing out,” Burnett said.