News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 10:01:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rivals150 PF visits Auburn, decision date set

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | One of the top recruits in the 2020 class was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit and is now days away from announcing his college choice.Rivals150 forward Chris Moore, a four-star...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}