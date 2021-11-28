Four-star WR sees an Iron Bowl to remember
AUBURN | It was a short trip but Antonio Williams soaked up every moment.
The four-star wide receiver from Dutch Fork in Irmo, S.C., was in Auburn for an official visit, arriving just in time for Saturday’s dramatic Iron Bowl matchup against Alabama.
“The game was very exciting, thrilling atmosphere. A great game, one that I wish we could have pulled out, but it showed me a lot,” said Williams. “I’ve never been to an Iron Bowl or any Auburn home game, but that one was definitely one to remember.”
One of the highlights for Williams, who visited with his mom and younger brother, was spending time with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and receivers coach Eric Kiesau.
They made sure to emphasize AU’s need at the wide receiver position.
“They said they don’t really have a dynamic guy that can do so many different things, so many different positions with the ball. A lot of people need that at their school,” said Williams.
Along with Auburn, Williams is considering Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and South Carolina. He’s officially visited Ole Miss and South Carolina.
He picked up an important offer from Clemson Nov. 20.
“That’s the big offer that probably any receiver in the country wants. They don’t give that to just anybody. So it means a lot,” said Williams.
Williams plans to announce a decision after playing his final high school football game. Dutch Fork (14-0) will be going for a sixth consecutive state championship against Gaffney (14-0) in the Class AAAAA title game Saturday at 4 p.m. CT. The Silver Foxes haven’t lost a game since September of 2017.
He had to leave AU early Sunday morning to be back in time for a practice.
“You’ll see in a couple of weeks,” said Williams of a decision that will come down to, “getting on the field early and just having good relationships with coaches and players."
Williams is rated a 4-star and the nation’s No. 37 wide receiver by Rivals.