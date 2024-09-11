"Man, it was huge," Gregory said. "It was only that big because they took it personal with me, I’m not even gonna lie. They took it personal with me, so we do what [Douglas County] would do, we go out there on the field and show them what it is. We don’t do all that talking stuff."

The Rivals100 wide receiver in the 2026 class helped his team stay undefeated with a 21-14 win over the visiting team. There were some things said to Gregory by the opposing sideline — and he took that personal.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — There weren't many players more excited about the Douglas County win over Langston Hughes than Aaron Gregory .

Gregory, 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, is one of the most pursued wideouts in the country. Ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver in the country, it's not shocking that Auburn wide receiver coach Marcus Davis reaches out 3-4 times a week.

"I mean, they’re high," Gregory said of Auburn. "Coach Davis is always on me so I loved it. It’s close, too, so it’s even better."

Prior to being at Auburn, Davis served as the wide receivers coach at Georgia Southern for a season. It was in Statesboro, Ga., that he coached Gregory's cousin, KD Dorsey.

"He’s a joyful guy, man," Gregory said of Davis. "He coached my cousin actually, so his energy attracts me. I got good energy, we’re gonna collab."

He doesn't have any current plans to visit Auburn, but noted that it's a place he might make a game day visit to this season to see head coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.

"Love him, hyper guy, he’s into the game, love it," Gregory said of Freeze.

The high four-star was just at Texas A&M this weekend and has future visits already set to Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and LSU.