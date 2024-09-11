PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rivals100 WR: Auburn 'always on me'

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — There weren't many players more excited about the Douglas County win over Langston Hughes than Aaron Gregory.

The Rivals100 wide receiver in the 2026 class helped his team stay undefeated with a 21-14 win over the visiting team. There were some things said to Gregory by the opposing sideline — and he took that personal.

"Man, it was huge," Gregory said. "It was only that big because they took it personal with me, I’m not even gonna lie. They took it personal with me, so we do what [Douglas County] would do, we go out there on the field and show them what it is. We don’t do all that talking stuff."

Aaron Gregory is the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class
Aaron Gregory is the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class
Advertisement

Gregory, 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, is one of the most pursued wideouts in the country. Ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver in the country, it's not shocking that Auburn wide receiver coach Marcus Davis reaches out 3-4 times a week.

"I mean, they’re high," Gregory said of Auburn. "Coach Davis is always on me so I loved it. It’s close, too, so it’s even better."

Prior to being at Auburn, Davis served as the wide receivers coach at Georgia Southern for a season. It was in Statesboro, Ga., that he coached Gregory's cousin, KD Dorsey.

"He’s a joyful guy, man," Gregory said of Davis. "He coached my cousin actually, so his energy attracts me. I got good energy, we’re gonna collab."

He doesn't have any current plans to visit Auburn, but noted that it's a place he might make a game day visit to this season to see head coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.

"Love him, hyper guy, he’s into the game, love it," Gregory said of Freeze.

The high four-star was just at Texas A&M this weekend and has future visits already set to Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and LSU.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvcml2YWxzMTAwLXdyLWF1YnVybi1hbHdheXMtb24tbWUtdGlnZXJz LWZvb3RiYWxsLXJlY3J1aXRpbmciLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmF1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRnJpdmFsczEwMC13ci1hdWJ1cm4tYWx3YXlzLW9uLW1lLXRpZ2Vy cy1mb290YmFsbC1yZWNydWl0aW5nJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK