Rivals100 safety commits to Auburn

Love was on campus for a two-day visit over the weekend, arriving in Auburn on Friday and staying for the A-Day game on Saturday. It was one of several visits Love took to the Plains this spring as he inched closer to his commitment.

Auburn ended its spring practice with a bang. Terrance Love , the No. 81 player in the Class of 2023 and the No. 5 safety, announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday.

Love's commitment is a crucial one for Auburn. He was the top safety target for Auburn, a spot where Auburn is a little thin already, and he also is the first domino to fall as Auburn looks to build up some momentum in the recruiting cycle.

Bradyn Joiner was Auburn's first commit of the class, coming on New Year's Day, and now Love makes the second. Now after a successful spring of getting recruits on campus, Love is the first to commit to Auburn and get the ball rolling there.

He is also the first of the Langston Hughes players to commit that Auburn is after in this cycle. TE Jelani Thurman, OT and UGA commit Jonathan "Bo" Hughley and DT Joshua Horton have all been on campus this spring and remain targets for Auburn at their respective positions. 2024 QB Prentiss Noland is also an Auburn target.

A commitment from Love could begin the domino effect for Auburn with the rest of the Langston Hughes players.

Love also held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida and others, but Miami was the main rival to land Love.

Auburn's recruiting class is now No. 26 in the Rivals rankings, even with just two commitments.