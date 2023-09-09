COLUMBIA, Ala. — As one of the top players in the 2025 class, running back Alvin Henderson is taking it week by week. He thinks about his recruitment often, but before he makes his decision, he wants to make sure he's got the right school figured out. "I feel like I’m ready sometime, but I just want to make sure," Henderson said. "When I commit, I’m locked in. I’m not flipping, I’m not de-committing."

Alvin Henderson is one of the best running backs in the 2025 class. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

The four-star led Elba to another victory Friday night over Houston County, accounting for five touchdowns in the first half before resting for the remainder of the evening. Not only did he run the ball, but he also had a nice catch to start the game. It's something he's been working on this offseason to make him a more versatile player. "I know a lot of coaches know that I can run the ball, but they want to be able to see me get out in space and catch the ball more," Henderson said. "That’s the main thing I’m working on. I worked on it all summer, so I’m trying to translate it to my game."

The Tigers won with ease — dominating Houston County 49-14 — before heading back to Elba. Henderson won't have much time to rest before making his own road trip Saturday, going to see Alabama take on Texas in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is one of several programs making a strong push for Henderson, along with Auburn, Georgia and Florida State. There are others still heavily involved, but those four schools are programs he's planning to visit soon. Henderson could make the trip to Georgia next weekend or even Auburn again. He'll for sure be in Auburn for the Georgia game Sept. 30 and would like to get back to Florida State in October. What''s got Auburn in contention? "The main thing that sticks out to me about Auburn is Coach Cadillac (Williams) and all the people that work around there," Henderson said. "Everytime I’m talking to them and going up there, they’re showing me why they want me to come up there. They never mention anything about football. They told me day one, 'We know what you can do. The only thing we gotta do now is build a relationship with you and your family and to get you here."