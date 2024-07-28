There could be a decision on the horizon for Ousmane Kromah. With four schools still in play, he visited a couple of them over the last two days. He visited Florida State Friday before returning to Auburn Saturday for Big Cat Weekend. There was nothing but joy from Kromah being back on the Plains. "Happy to be here, happy to be back on Auburn’s campus," Kromah said. "Love the energy, just happy. Happy to see Coach (Derrick) Nix, happy to talk to Coach (Hugh) Freeze. It’s been a minute, but I’m happy to be back."

Ousmane Kromah visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Auburn's made Kromah feel like a major priority for their 2025 class, as the Rivals100 running back talks with offensive coordinator Derrick Nix all the time. Nix, who also doubles as the running backs coach, spent plenty of time with Kromah during the visit. "It was great hanging out with him for a little while, me and him were chopping it up," Kromah said. "Talking about the season, how I feel about that, stuff like that." Kromah's favorite part of the visit was the scavenger hunt, where several teams of recruits journeyed across Auburn's campus accomplishing different tasks. "There’s a couple places that you can feel the business side," Kromah said. "There’s places like here that you feel love, that you feel family. It’s real, it’s not no joke, it’s really a family over here." While on the visit, Kromah saw Auburn's 2025 class grow when Blake Woodby announced his commitment to the Tigers to kickstart the event. "I’ll give him props, he’s got to have some kahunas to just walk up there and say it like that in front of a bunch of random people," Kromah said. "I have a lot of respect for him for doing that, that’s tough, I ain’t gonna lie." Does Auburn have a true shot at landing the talented running back out of Leesburg, Ga.? "Yes. 100%," Kromah said. "First of all, they need a back. They didn’t sign one in the 2024 class, which is good for me, which means there’s a need for me."