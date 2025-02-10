Rivals100 RB feeling like 'high priority'

Lamar, who's rated as the No. 89 overall player in the country, is being heavily pursued by programs like Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. When he visited Auburn last month, the Tigers made one thing clear.

The Tigers got him on campus Jan. 25 for their Junior Day, and Lamar gave a good review of the experience.

"It was great," Lamar said. "I mean, got a chance to sit down with Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach (Derrick) Nix, really everyone. I got a chance to meet the whole [coaching staff] and stuff, being around the players, I felt like that was very crucial because I got a chance to see what they like to do in the weight room, see what they like to do overall. So that was really great."

When it comes to Freeze and Nix, Lamar likes how authentic the two coaches are in conversation.

"Those two guys are very up front," Lamar said. "You want to be somewhere where you feel like it's family. You want to be somewhere where you feel like if you're hours away from home, you feel like you're already home. All you got to do is make one phone call and that's to the coach."

Lamar's already set an official visit to Auburn for May 16-18, and also plans to officially visit the schools previously mentioned. He'd like to have a decision sometime in August, using the official visits to further evaluate his options.

"Everyone I'm taking an official visit with are the people that I am evaluating," Lamar said. "So really it's just expecting the same thing, honestly. I want the same thing to keep going in the direction that it's going in."