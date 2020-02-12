Rivals100 OT visiting Auburn again soon
Rivals100 offensive tackle Micah Morris will visit Auburn again soon.
Morris, from Camden County (Ga.), visited Auburn for the Iron Bowl in November and will be back for a practice in March.
“We talked about me coming back March 14,” Morris said. “That’s the plan.”
Morris spoke recently with Jack Bicknell Jr. about the return visit. Morris is starting to develop a bond with Auburn’s new offensive line coach, a bond that first began when Bicknell was at Ole Miss.
“I went to an Ole Miss camp last summer and that was the first time I met him,” Morris said. “Him being at Auburn now, it’s not like it is the first time I’ve met him. I already know him somewhat and he seems to be a really good guy.”
Morris plans to strengthen his bond with Bicknell over the next several months. Having a strong relationship with his potential position coach is important to Morris. So is a family atmosphere.
Auburn, Morris said, already has that.
“The family aspect at Auburn is something that I really like,” Morris said. “The way the coaches treat you there, it’s like a big family. That’s definitely a big factor for me.”
Morris initially planned to make a commitment in December, but decided to wait. He’s now eyeing the end of summer.
“It won’t be anytime soon,” Morris said. “It will probably be toward the end of summer before my senior season.”
Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, LSU, Alabama, Florida and Florida State appear to be the main schools for Morris.
Rivals ranks Morris, who is 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, No. 86 in the Rivals100, the No. 15 offensive tackle in the class and No. 7 overall player in Georgia.