Rivals100 offensive tackle Micah Morris will visit Auburn again soon. Morris, from Camden County (Ga.), visited Auburn for the Iron Bowl in November and will be back for a practice in March. “We talked about me coming back March 14,” Morris said. “That’s the plan.”

Morris spoke recently with Jack Bicknell Jr. about the return visit. Morris is starting to develop a bond with Auburn’s new offensive line coach, a bond that first began when Bicknell was at Ole Miss. “I went to an Ole Miss camp last summer and that was the first time I met him,” Morris said. “Him being at Auburn now, it’s not like it is the first time I’ve met him. I already know him somewhat and he seems to be a really good guy.”