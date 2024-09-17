Rivals100 OLB: 'I love Auburn'

"The visit was very good," Davis said. "Got to see the Auburn win so it was very good. The defense played pretty well, offense showed up way better tonight and I feel like they’re moving in the right path."

The Rivals100 outside linebacker was on campus last week, as Auburn dropped its first game of the season to Cal, and returned over the weekend for the New Mexico game.

This time, he saw the Tigers get the win.

What got him back so fast?

"I love Auburn, so it’s not too far to come back to watch a game," Davis said.

Auburn's defense gave up six points in the second half, as Davis was a fan of how DJ Durkin mixed things up.

"It was real diverse," Davis said. "They played a real good running quarterback so I feel like they had to adjust to him moving out the pocket a lot. He made a lot of big plays. He was stopped a couple times and got up out of there so sometimes there’s nothing you can do about that."

He also likes how similar the linebacker play is at Auburn when compared to how they run things at Grayson High School. This season for the Rams, he's totaled 32 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.

Davis is planning to return in a couple of weeks for the Oklahoma game, with plans to get to USC, Alabama and Texas this fall. He's thought about making a decision as soon as by the end of his junior season, but nothing is concrete.

"I would just say the coaches," Davis said on what sticks out about Auburn. "I have a good bond with a lot of the coaches, they stay in touch with me all the time."