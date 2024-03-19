It took about a year for Josh Petty to get back to Auburn. Following his spring visit, it shouldn't take that long before his next trip. The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman from Roswell, Ga., took an unofficial visit to the Plains Tuesday. He had plenty to do, as Petty toured campus, met with coaches, met with academics, met with weight training, talked with some players and saw a spring practice. "I’ve been a big fan of Auburn for a very long time," Petty said. "Coach (Jake) Thornton has been recruiting me in my process for a very long time. I’ve had a special place for Auburn, I think that they’re a great school."

Josh Petty Visited Auburn Tuesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

One of the coaches Petty got to meet with was head coach Hugh Freeze. He came away impressed with how Freeze is viewed by his players. "Coach Freeze is awesome, it seems like he’s really building something special out here," Petty said. "The guys really seem to adore him." As for what the message has been to Petty? "Just that [Freeze] really likes me out here and that I’m special out here," Petty said. "This place is special, he builds talent and he’s got guys that love him." His relationship with Thornton, the offensive line coach, has been longstanding and continues to grow each day. Thornton's knowledge for the game and the way he coaches his guys is something that sticks out about him. "I really like Coach Thornton," Petty said. "He knows what he’s talking about and he seems to really love his guys. It seems like it’s the same for them as well. The guys seem to really love him and speak highly of him."