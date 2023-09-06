"The visit was really good," Jacobs said. "We got here a little late, but it started out very well. The atmosphere here is very unique. I think they have one of the biggest student sections ever. Every game it’s always full."

Buford, Ga., standout Brayden Jacobs , who's listed as the No. 69 player in the nation, attended the Tigers' season-opening win over UMass. Overall, the visit went well and Auburn's pressing harder.

One of the top offensive lineman in the 2025 class was back on Auburn's campus Saturday for the UMass game.

Early on, it felt like Auburn wasn't likely to be a factor in Jacobs' long-term recruitment. Now, with head coach Hugh Freeze at the helm and the contact period open, the Tigers are starting to pick up some traction with the massive lineman.

"They’re starting to pick up because now they can talk to me," Jacobs said. "I can see that they want me here, so it’s definitely picked up."

One of the main reasons Auburn is trending up with him is his relationship with offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

"They’ve been talking with me a lot," Jacobs said. "Coach Thornton has been talking with me every day, texting me about how my games went, stuff like that."

Jacobs got to see Thornton's offensive line in action Saturday, creating gaps for Auburn running backs who combined for 289 yards rushing in the win.

"He’s a really good person and I can see that his coaching is pretty good by the score today and how the o-line is doing," Jacobs said.

The 6-foot-7 offensive lineman noted that he's not sure what his schedule holds and hasn't made up his mind about a return this season.