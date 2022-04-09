Rivals100 LB Troy Bowles: 'I like Auburn a lot'

Troy Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, took his first visit to Auburn on Saturday, taking in A-Day and touring campus.

Troy is not just the son of an NFL head coach, though, he's built up an impressive resume in his own right. Out of Jesuit in Tampa, Bowles is the No. 98 player in the Rivals Class of 2023 rankings.

Georgia and Ohio State are viewed as some of the early favorites for Bowles, but LB coach Christian Robinson is working quickly to change that. Robinson was heavily involved in Bowles' recruitment while at Florida, and has made sure he continues that now that he's at Auburn.

"It means a lot because he first started recruiting me when he was at Florida," Bowles said. "We built a great relationship so I knew wherever he was going he was going to keep recruiting me. Just figures it was Auburn and I like Auburn a lot."