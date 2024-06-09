Christian Jones was all set to visit USC this weekend. Then he decided that he wanted to see Auburn for the first time. The No. 58 overall recruit in the 2025 class was in town this weekend for his first ever official visit. Making the trip from Nebraska, the four-star linebacker took note of a couple of things. "It was very good," Jones said. "Southern hospitality is a real thing here. Everyone I met was very kind and very welcoming down to Auburn."

Christian Jones officially visited Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

What was the reason for the change in plans? Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. "I had a previous relationship with Coach Durkin at Texas A&M," Jones said. "He’s from Youngstown, Ohio, and my head coach is from Youngstown, Ohio, so they got that fire in them and I know what they’re about. His scheme fits my play of football better I’d say." Plenty of things stuck out about the visit, including the southern hospitality and even the weather, but the culture that head coach Hugh Freeze is implementing was a big one. "I would just say I felt a really good culture here," Jones said. "Everyone is connected, like a big family I would say. I felt that, it was a good, big family." This was Jones' first official visit, but he has a couple more set up for the remainder of the month. He'll officially visit Nebraska next weekend and Oklahoma the following weekend. Wisconsin is another school in the mix for him.