Rivals100 edge wants to play against the best

AUBURN | One thousand eight hundred and ninety miles is a long way to travel on a recruiting visit, but not for Tausili Akana. The Rivals100 edge from Skyridge High in Lehi, Utah, wants to play in the SEC and that’s a big reason he was in Auburn Friday. “I want to play with the best of the best,” Akana said.

With this being his first visit to Auburn, Akana finally had the opportunity to meet and hang out with his coaches face-to-face including AU edge coach Roc Bellantoni. “Definitely the coaches,” he said of the best part of his visit. “Getting to hang out with them face-to-face, put a name to the face, and spend time and build a relationship.” After next season Auburn will be losing its two best edge rushers in Derick Hall and Eku Leota, which offers an opportunity for early playing time. “They told me if I come in I’d have a chance to play,” Akana said. “But I’d have to earn my spot and work for it.”