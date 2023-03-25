Rivals100 DE visits Auburn
In mid-February, Brandon Davis-Swain dropped his top 11 schools.
Auburn made the cut, along with Purdue, Penn State, Michigan, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Kentucky and USC. With the Tigers in the mix, it seemed only fitting that Davis-Swain make the trip south for a visit Friday.
"We’ve been around the campus a little bit, we had a photoshoot, some pictures coming soon, fire," Davis-Swain said. "I like the coaches, Coach (Vontrell) King, D-line coach, everybody, it’s been great so far, no complaints."
The Tigers have been talking with Davis-Swain once a week, keeping in contact with the No. 36 player in the nation regularly. His primary contact has been assistant defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, who's been building a relationship with Davis-Swain.
"It’s dope," Davis-Swain said about his bond with King-Williams. "It’s getting better as we get to know each other and he’s a very nice guy, cool guy. We’re gonna keep building that bond."
As far as his relationship with defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, it's still in it's early stages. However, his view on Auburn is not.
"I’ve looked up to the school, great program," Davis-Swain said. "Cam Newton came and I’ve been wanting to visit. We finally came down here and I’m happy I put them in the top 11."
Davis-Swain hasn't figured out exactly when he will do his official visits, but said that it could be this summer. Has Auburn put itself in a spot for an official visit?
"Good chance they get one," Davis-Swain said.