"We’ve been around the campus a little bit, we had a photoshoot, some pictures coming soon, fire," Davis-Swain said. "I like the coaches, Coach (Vontrell) King, D-line coach, everybody, it’s been great so far, no complaints."

Auburn made the cut, along with Purdue, Penn State, Michigan, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Kentucky and USC. With the Tigers in the mix, it seemed only fitting that Davis-Swain make the trip south for a visit Friday.

The Tigers have been talking with Davis-Swain once a week, keeping in contact with the No. 36 player in the nation regularly. His primary contact has been assistant defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, who's been building a relationship with Davis-Swain.

"It’s dope," Davis-Swain said about his bond with King-Williams. "It’s getting better as we get to know each other and he’s a very nice guy, cool guy. We’re gonna keep building that bond."

As far as his relationship with defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, it's still in it's early stages. However, his view on Auburn is not.

"I’ve looked up to the school, great program," Davis-Swain said. "Cam Newton came and I’ve been wanting to visit. We finally came down here and I’m happy I put them in the top 11."