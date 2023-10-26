Jared Smith's been to Auburn now twice this season for a couple of SEC matchups. The four-star defensive end who recently transferred from Spain Park to Thompson was on campus for the Georgia game, and made his way back for the Ole Miss game over the weekend. What prompted the return? "Just the culture Coach (Hugh) Freeze is building over here and the connection with Coach (Jeremy) Garrett and all the coaches," Smith said.

Jared Smith visited Auburn for the Ole Miss game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Garrett is the main guy from Auburn's coaching staff recruiting Smith at the moment. There's a lot of boxes that Garrett checks for Smith when looking at what he wants in a coach. "Great coach, I love his energy," Smith said. "That’s what I’m looking for, a good connection and energy with the coaches." Although Auburn lost the game 28-21 against Ole Miss, it was a bit different from his first visit. The lights at Jordan Hare Stadium were on from the start, as the Tigers took the field for their first night game of the season, and Smith's first night game. "Amazing," Smith said of the atmosphere. "I love the fight at the end, just don’t give up. Just a few more pieces, Auburn wins that game." One member of the defense that caught his eye was true freshman Keldric Faulk, who saw a lot of snaps at defensive end. Smith sees a similar opportunity at Auburn for a chance at seeing the field early. "Real good, I saw Keldric Faulk play a lot, that inspired me a little bit," Smith said. "True freshman playing early, so that’s good."