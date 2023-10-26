Rivals100 DE takes in 'amazing' night game
Jared Smith's been to Auburn now twice this season for a couple of SEC matchups.
The four-star defensive end who recently transferred from Spain Park to Thompson was on campus for the Georgia game, and made his way back for the Ole Miss game over the weekend. What prompted the return?
"Just the culture Coach (Hugh) Freeze is building over here and the connection with Coach (Jeremy) Garrett and all the coaches," Smith said.
Garrett is the main guy from Auburn's coaching staff recruiting Smith at the moment. There's a lot of boxes that Garrett checks for Smith when looking at what he wants in a coach.
"Great coach, I love his energy," Smith said. "That’s what I’m looking for, a good connection and energy with the coaches."
Although Auburn lost the game 28-21 against Ole Miss, it was a bit different from his first visit. The lights at Jordan Hare Stadium were on from the start, as the Tigers took the field for their first night game of the season, and Smith's first night game.
"Amazing," Smith said of the atmosphere. "I love the fight at the end, just don’t give up. Just a few more pieces, Auburn wins that game."
One member of the defense that caught his eye was true freshman Keldric Faulk, who saw a lot of snaps at defensive end. Smith sees a similar opportunity at Auburn for a chance at seeing the field early.
"Real good, I saw Keldric Faulk play a lot, that inspired me a little bit," Smith said. "True freshman playing early, so that’s good."
Smith has no timeline for a decision, as he'll make it "when the time is right." Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Florida State are some other schools Smith's looking at hard, with a couple visits lined up.
He plans to be in Tallahassee Nov. 11 when Florida State hosts Miami and he'll be back in Auburn two weeks after that to see the Iron Bowl.
Smith is the No. 44 player in the nation and the No. 8 player in the state of Alabama.