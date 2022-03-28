Rivals100 DE Keldric Faulk: '(Auburn) never let me down'

A Rivals100 defensive end and one of the top in-state recruits from Highland Home, Keldric Faulk has always enjoyed his trips to the Plains. A trip tp Auburn on Monday to watch practice with his younger brother JJ Faulk was no different for the older Faulk. "Every time I've came up here I've always enjoyed myself," Faulk said. "It's always been a great experience. As far as Auburn, they've never let me down. It's been pretty good."

Faulk is the No. 11 player in the state of Alabama. (Christian Clemente)

Monday's visit was Faulk's first chance to get to meet new DL coach Jimmy Brumbaugh and EDGE coach Roc Bellantoni for the first time. Faulk is a versatile piece along the defensive line, but sees himself in a role similar to senior EDGE Derick Hall, a spot that looks "real nice." "They run a defense that I like to be in, so that's something good about that," Faulk said.