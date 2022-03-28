Rivals100 DE Keldric Faulk: '(Auburn) never let me down'
A Rivals100 defensive end and one of the top in-state recruits from Highland Home, Keldric Faulk has always enjoyed his trips to the Plains. A trip tp Auburn on Monday to watch practice with his younger brother JJ Faulk was no different for the older Faulk.
"Every time I've came up here I've always enjoyed myself," Faulk said. "It's always been a great experience. As far as Auburn, they've never let me down. It's been pretty good."
Monday's visit was Faulk's first chance to get to meet new DL coach Jimmy Brumbaugh and EDGE coach Roc Bellantoni for the first time. Faulk is a versatile piece along the defensive line, but sees himself in a role similar to senior EDGE Derick Hall, a spot that looks "real nice."
"They run a defense that I like to be in, so that's something good about that," Faulk said.
Monday's return visit was the first to Auburn in a little while for Faulk, and it ended up reassuring how he previously felt about Auburn. The investigation into Bryan Harsin's program in February created some doubt, Faulk admitted, but instead, he saw a team even closer together Monday.
“It’s a family environment," Faulk said. "That stuff that happened earlier with Coach Harsin put a doubt in my mind, but when I came back and I got to see that family environment and how the players were reacting with him and how the coaches are getting involved with the players, it shows what happened with them brought them closer together. That’s what I love. It’s a family environment here now.”
Faulk has visits planned to Ole Miss and Georgia remaining this spring, then he plans to narrow down his list to his official visits. His official visitors will be his list of top schools, and then he'll make a decision from there before his senior season or "mid-fall."
Auburn will be getting one of those official visits, according to Faulk.