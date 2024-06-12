"It went pretty well, I had fun," Grady said. "Last night we went bowling, sat in meetings, got to watch practice, stuff like that."

Zion Grady , the No. 80 overall player in the country and a top five player in the state, took his official visit Monday through Wednesday of this week.

One of Alabama's best prospects was back in Auburn.

While on his official visit, Grady spent time with many members on the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, outside linebackers coach Josh Aldridge and head coach Hugh Freeze are who he spent the most time with, and his relationship with the staff is what sticks out the most about Auburn.

"I’d say the way the connection with the coaching staff, how comfortable I am with them," Grady said. "They’re very high intensity guys. They’ll be straightforward with you."

That relationship with Freeze keeps growing, especially with how often the head coach talks to the four-star.

"It’s been a good relationship," Grady said. "He hits me up all the time, checks on me."

Grady, who is set to play for Enterprise this fall, is being recruited by Auburn as both a defensive end and a buck. He's planning to return next month for Big Cat Weekend and is eyeing a possible July decision.

Where does Auburn sit for Grady after his official visit?

"They’re very high on the list for me."

Other programs that are sitting high for Grady include Florida State, Miami and Tennessee.