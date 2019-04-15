Rivals100 DB visits Auburn, will return for official visit
AUBURN | Rivals100 safety Chris Thompson Jr. visited Auburn for the first time for A-Day and already plans to return.
But Thompson’s next visit to Auburn will be an official one.
“I was very impressed. I loved it,” Thompson said. “I will be back. I’ll take an official visit soon. I haven’t scheduled a date, but I plan on doing it soon.”
Thompson, his parents and younger brother all arrived in Auburn Friday night and stayed until Sunday morning.
“I had a great time,” Thompson said. “And I’m sure my family had a great time, too.”
Thompson, from Duncanville, Texas, met with all of Auburn’s coaches during the visit. The coaches, Thompson said, are big reasons he plans to return to Auburn.
“I loved the coaching staff,” Thompson said. “They seemed real genuine and true. They didn’t fake anything. They were very honest with me.”
Thompson spent the most time with safeties coach Wesley McGriff and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.
“I really like them,” he said. “Coach McGriff’s background is wonderful. He’s coached for the (New Orleans) Saints, which is very good. He’s coached a lot of good players. His history speaks for itself.”
Thompson toured Auburn’s campus and facilities during the visit. He also watched as the Tigers scrimmaged inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
“I saw there is a need for DBs,” Thompson said. “The DBs they have now are mostly seniors and will be gone by the time I’m there. There will be an opportunity for me to play early.”
Although Thompson hasn’t set a date for his return visit to Auburn, it likely will be in the summer. He plans to make his commitment before his senior season begins in the fall.
Thompson, who is on track to be an early enrollee, has official visits scheduled to Texas (May 3-5) and Notre Dame (June 21-23).
Rivals ranks Thompson the No. 3 safety in the 2020 class, the No. 5 overall recruit in Texas and No. 48 in the Rivals100.
No doubt there’s different vibes in Auburn. Thanks for the hospitality 💪🏾 #WarEagle @AuburnFootball— ChrisThompsonJr (@cdotcaash_) April 14, 2019