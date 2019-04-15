AUBURN | Rivals100 safety Chris Thompson Jr. visited Auburn for the first time for A-Day and already plans to return.

But Thompson’s next visit to Auburn will be an official one.

“I was very impressed. I loved it,” Thompson said. “I will be back. I’ll take an official visit soon. I haven’t scheduled a date, but I plan on doing it soon.”

Thompson, his parents and younger brother all arrived in Auburn Friday night and stayed until Sunday morning.

“I had a great time,” Thompson said. “And I’m sure my family had a great time, too.”

Thompson, from Duncanville, Texas, met with all of Auburn’s coaches during the visit. The coaches, Thompson said, are big reasons he plans to return to Auburn.

“I loved the coaching staff,” Thompson said. “They seemed real genuine and true. They didn’t fake anything. They were very honest with me.”