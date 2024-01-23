"It was real cool, I like it better than coming on game days," Hicks said. "You get to actually see the vibe of the school, the kids coming around. I got to see my teammate, Jay Crawford, workout, stretch."

The No. 34 player in the 2026 class was back on campus Saturday, for a more exclusive visit than prior trips. Instead of seeing the Plains on game day, he got to observe a typical January day on campus, getting a little more time with the coaches and touring the facilities for the first time.

Hicks, who recently transferred from Parkview to Carrollton, had the opportunity to speak with head coach Hugh Freeze for the first time during his visit.

"He was just talking about recruitment, how they would like to use me," Hicks said. "How interested they are in me. It was a good talk with him. They said they wanted me real versatile, I can play high safety, I can play the boundary, come down and play the nickel. He said he likes a real versatile player."

Defensive backs coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff serves as the main recruiter for Hicks, who spoke on McGriff returning to the staff.

"It was very important," Hicks said. "I was shocked that he came back so quick, he was only [with Texas A&M] for like a week. When he came back it definitely surprised me. It was big that he came back."

What was McGriff's message?

"The main thing that he said to me was that he was here and he wants me here with him," Hicks said. "He’s not going anywhere, so that’s big."