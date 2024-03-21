"I had four different meetings, ate, watched practice, and toured the campus," Stubbs said. "Really everything and I had a great time doing it, too."

The two have kept in contact ever since Kelly's Alabama days and reunited Thursday when Stubbs visited Auburn for the first time. There were plenty of things to do and every single one was enjoyable.

Especially since Stubbs has known Kelly since his ninth grade year.

When Charles Kelly reached out to Hylton "Drake" Stubbs about visiting Auburn, it was an easy choice.

Stubbs paid close attention to how the coaching staff operated during practice, even though it wasn't a hard-hitting day.

"They weren’t in pads, it was more of a slow tempo day," Stubbs said. "I love the way the coaches are coaching. I love the way Coach Kelly is coaching the safeties, I love the way Coach Rohan (Gaines) is coaching the DBs and I just love what they’re doing right now."

When it comes to Kelly, his resume speaks loudly to the 6-foot-2 defensive back.

"He’s a great coach, he put Derwin James, Jalen Ramsay, Brian Branch, he put some dogs in the league," Stubbs said. "Some guys that have the same body type, play type as me, so why not play for Coach Kelly?"

Looking at Auburn in general, there's a lot to love there, too.

"I love Auburn," Stubbs said. "I love what they’re doing academically, I love what they’re doing on the football side as well. I love Auburn and this visit definitely made them move up in my list."

Others on that list catching his attention include USC, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Tennessee and Clemson, although his recruitment is still "100% open."

Stubbs could return to campus as soon as Friday, but if not then, he's certainly looking to get back in the summer.