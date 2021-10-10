Rivals100 DB has ‘electrifying’ visit

“It went great. I loved it,” said Ausberry of his official visit. “I loved the game yesterday. It was electrifying. I love the staff, the coaches, Coach (Bryan) Harsin. I love all of them.”

Rivals100 safety Austin Ausberry from University Lab in Baton Rouge, La., was certainly impressed.

AUBURN | Auburn's loss to Georgia on the field didn’t have a negative effect on the many top prospects in attendance at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

This weekend was Ausberry’s first visit to Auburn. He was joined on the trip by his mother and aunt.

“The atmosphere around town is great,” he said. “The love is there. From the support staff, the coaches, the players — I loved everything.

“When they talk about family they really mean it. Of course, being in Jordan-Hare, it was electrifying.”

Defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge and defensive coordinator Derek Mason are Auburn’s main recruiters for Ausberry. But he also spent a lot of time with Auburn coordinator of player relations Trovon Reed during his visit.

Reed was a top prospect out of Thibodaux, La., in the 2010 class when he signed with Auburn.

“He keeps it real all the time and I appreciate that about him,” said Ausberry. “He’s from Louisiana so he’ll shoot me straight with everything. He says stuff that is good for me, not just about Auburn. He really cares.”

Ausberry has grown up in Baton Rouge and his father, Verge Ausberry, is a deputy athletic director at LSU. But the younger Ausberry is open and visiting a number of schools.

“It wouldn’t be hard (to leave Baton Rouge) if it was the right place,” he said.