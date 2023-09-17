Na'eem Offord hadn't been to an Auburn game since last year's opener against Mercer. He was in town to watch the Tigers come out victorious over Samford Saturday, seeing what Hugh Freeze and company are doing on the Plains. Overall, he enjoyed his visit and has plans to return this season. "It changed a lot," Offord said. "It’s just a new head coach, different head coach that’s showing me better love. He was showing me that he really wants me."

Na'eem Offord visited Auburn for the Samford game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Before the game, the No. 17 player in the 2025 class had a chance to meet with Freeze, where the two talked more about life than the game of football. Those conversations are crucial in a recruitment. "It’s super important, it shows that I’m one of his main priorities," Offord said. "He was talking to me about more than football, he was talking a lot about life. He was telling me how to be a better man outside of football." Auburn's been on the Birmingham native since they offered him last year, as running backs coach Carnell Williams and secondary coach Zac Etheridge kept in contact with him throughout the coaching change. It's helped keep the Tigers in contention for the four-star defensive back. "Auburn’s always been one of my favorite schools and I like the way they recruit," Offord said. "They recruit pretty good, they recruit heavy and they’ve also been building that relationship with me ever since they offered."