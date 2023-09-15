BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Na'eem Offord went to one Auburn game last season. He plans to attend two this month. The first one is this weekend, when the Tigers host Samford for homecoming. He'll visit alongside his teammate Jourdin Crawford and is excited to see how the atmosphere is for a night game. "I haven't been up there since last year," Offord said. "I always like to check the atmosphere. Coach [Zac Etheridge] always been hitting me up. I’ve been going to all these other places, so I gotta show love to Auburn."

Na'eem Offord will visit Auburn for the Samford and Georgia games. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Since the contact period opened up for 2025 athletes, Etheridge has been in contact with Offord every so often. "He’ll tell me good luck on every game day, just keep me in contact," Offord said. "It’s pretty good. We talk about how I did, how was practice, talk about off the field stuff." Etheridge carried over from the previous staff at Auburn, but there are members on the coaching staff Offord is still working to know. That's another benefit of going this weekend. "Just ready to see the atmosphere and build a better relationship with the coaches," Offord said. "Get to meet them in person."