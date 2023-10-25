Na'eem Offord was planning to be in Columbus, Ohio, for the Penn State-Ohio State game this weekend. He couldn't make his flight because of Parker's Friday night game, so a different idea popped into his mind. "I was thinking about Auburn and I was like ‘It’s gonna be a good game, so why not?" Offord said. "It was worth it. It’s football. I told all the coaches that it’s just football. You’re gonna win some, you’re gonna lose some games."

Na'eem Offord visited Auburn for the Ole Miss game. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

Auburn did lose its game against No. 13 Ole Miss, 28-21, but a big takeaway from the game was the atmosphere in Jordan Hare Stadium. "Big. It was bigger than football, I ain’t gonna lie," Offord said. Offord was on campus with his teammate and recent Auburn commit Jourdin Crawford. His early commitment surprised Offord, who's now hearing from Crawford about Auburn a lot. "Now he’s trying to get me to come with him," Offord said. "He’s telling me to come be with him. My eyes are open to everything, but it wouldn’t be bad for me and him to be teammates again."