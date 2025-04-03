Rivals100 CB 'definitely' planning return

"Auburn overall is real good," Alston said. "I like the facilities. I got to sit down with Coach Crime Dog. He showed me a lot of knowledge and it was really good."

The Rivals100 cornerback in the 2027 class from Cincinnati, Ohio, spent a majority of his day on campus, watching the Tigers practice and then meeting with Auburn cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff.

Auburn was one of his latest stops, making his first trip to campus Tuesday.

With still plenty of time left in his recruitment, Ace Alston knows how important it is to visit a wide variety of programs.

Alston considers himself an energetic player on the field, and saw some of that same energy from the Tigers' on the practice field. It came straight from the top, with McGriff's energy reflecting through his players' energy.

"He's very energetic," Alston said of McGriff. "I feel like he hypes all the players up. He comes out with the right mentality and I feel like I can learn with him in the future."

Now with a visit to Auburn in the books, Alston believes it's a spot he'd like to see more of in the future.

"I'm definitely going to get back for a game here," Alston said. "It's just like the legacy that they have here is real good. It just makes you want to come back and explore even more."

While on his spring visit trip, he's seen Auburn, Alabama, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee. Alston has visits scheduled with UCLA, USC, Oregon and Ohio State as well. With a long way to go, Alston isn't eyeing an early decision.

"I'm trying to keep all the schools I'm taking a spring visit to, I'm trying to keep them all in the mix right now," Alston said.