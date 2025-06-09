BMatt’s Monday musings

And so it was for Auburn Saturday as it watched Coastal Carolina’s dogpile and celebration after winning the NCAA Super Regional.

Only one team can celebrate a national championship in Omaha. The rest walk away in at least temporary disappointment.

AUBURN | The end of a baseball season is always tough.

A couple of days later it’s a little easier to reflect back.

If there’s one moment I’ll remember the most from this season it will be Opening Day and Cade Belyeu hitting a home run just hours after the passing of his mother from cancer.

It was sad and beautiful, heartbreaking and uplifting all at the same time.

Of course, I’ll remember all of those great moments from Ike Irish and Cooper McMurray, not just this season, but for the past three years.

But what I’ll remember most from those two is electing to return this season after a disappointing 2024. They had opportunities to go elsewhere and probably make even more NIL money, but both wanted to bring Auburn’s program back to competing for championships.

And they absolutely did.

I’ll remember how Samuel Dutton developed into a staff ace and especially those back-to-back shutdown starts against Alabama and LSU. I’ll remember his brother, Andrew Dutton, who spent most of the season as Auburn’s first-base coach before his pinch-hit, solo home run against Jacksonville State.

How many AU players finished their career with a 1.000 batting average and 4.000 slugging percentage? Not many. That’s for sure.

And who can forget the five freshmen that made such an impact this season. They should be back to provide even more excitement and be the heart of what will be very competitive teams over the next couple of years.

There’s a few more youngsters from that highly-touted class that could step up in a big way too.

It was also special to be part of the atmosphere inside the newly-expanded Plainsman Park.

I don’t know how many attendance records Auburn set this season. But I know they were still adding seating in the hours before game one of the Super Regional (see: right field rooftop) and set a Plainsman Park record with 7,891 in attendance for the late Friday night start.

The Tigers also broke attendance records during the Regional including 22,174 for a three-game series.

It made a real impact on the players and coaches. They won’’t forget that support.

It was a daggum good season when you set aside the disappointment of last weekend and look back at all that was accomplished including hosting a Super Regional for the first time in program history.

Butch Thompson and his staff led Auburn back from a tough season and have the program set up to be even better in the years to come.

The fact that they’ve already secured five transfers for next season is a great indication of the growing excitement and expectations for this program.

Auburn hasn’t won an SEC regular season championship since 1978 or an SEC Tournament championship since 1998, and hasn’t won more than two games in any of its six College World Series appearances.

There’s so much more this program can achieve. And after a season of renewal and growth, Auburn baseball is poised to take some major steps forward.

That could certainly be the ultimate legacy of the 2025 Tigers.

