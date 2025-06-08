Auburn No. 1 with Mississippi RB

Eric Perry took his first official visit over the weekend.
Auburn's now sitting at the top of his recruitment.
The three-star running back out of Southaven, Miss., was on campus throughout the weekend on his official visit, as the Tigers made a move to No. 1 on his board.
"It went great," Perry said. "I learned a lot about this place and I really enjoyed my time. It feels like home."
What were some of the highlights of the visit?
"The food, when they took us to the light show, they had us a video with Coach Freeze talking to us," Perry said. "I got to feel like, how the culture is, what his standard is, what's expected of me."
While on the visit, Perry also spent plenty of time with Derrick Nix. The Auburn running backs coach had a clear message for Perry.
"To give great effort, to just do my best and give effort and everything else will take care of itself," Perry said.
Washington State and Jackson State are two other schools that are recruiting Perry, but Auburn sits at the top. Will it be tough for anyone to top the Tigers?
"It's going to be real tough," Perry said.