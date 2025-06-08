Tigers battling Florida for 4-star WR

"It was a great weekend," Daniel said. "I'm glad to see everything. Spending a whole day on campus for real. I had a great time. I talked it over with Coach (Marcus) Davis and Coach [Maurice Harris]. I had a great time."

The wide receiver out of Tuskegee, Ala., officially visited Auburn over the weekend, as the Tigers got the first shot at the four-star ahead of his Florida official next weekend.

Daniel's been to Auburn several times, seeing that it's just down the road from Tuskegee, but this weekend was a different type of visit. He spent multiple days on campus and got valuable insight on what day to day life in Auburn is like, especially with Davis.

"It was very important to see how he really showed real, true love to me and stuff," Daniel said. "I'm glad I got him."

Davis and Daniel keep in constant contact, which is one of the reasons why Auburn is a finalist for him. What else sticks out to him about Auburn?

"The relationship with Coach (Hugh) Freeze and the passing game," Daniel said.

The head coach is hoping to keep Daniel close to home, and the four-star is hoping to come to decision this summer before his senior season. He'll take his official visit to Florida next week.