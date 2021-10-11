Rising DE out of Hewitt-Trussville lands Auburn offer at game

Hunter Osborne has seen his recruitment take off recently. In just the past few weeks he's received offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan, Oklahoma and other big programs across the country. Now, he can add Auburn to that list.

Osborne's recruitment has taken off over the past few weeks. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

“It feels great," Osborne said after the game and after receiving his offer. "Came down here looking for a good game, got a great experience, the atmosphere was amazing, it was just a blessing.” Osborne got the offer before the game while over on the sidelines. “I was on the sideline watching pre-game warmups and routines, Coach Eason pulled me aside and said, ‘We’ve been watching you for awhile man. Wanted to get you down here and this is me officially offering you a scholarship to Auburn University,'" Osborne said.

The recruitment process is still very early on for Osborne, but Auburn's offer puts them "up there" with some of his other top schools. A big reason for that? Defensive line coach Nick Eason. “He’s a great guy," Osborne said. "I can tell — he’s came from the ground up. He knows what he’s doing. Played in the league, he’s good at developing guys. And he’s had all that experience in the NFL so he knows what he’s doing for sure.” The newly-offered defensive end is already planning a return to Auburn later this fall.